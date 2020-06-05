Principal Life Loans $90M For Queens Mixed-Use Building

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Principal Life Insurance has loaned $90 million to a Werner Management entity for various commercial and residential condo units at a property in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan from Principal Life Insurance Co. is for four commercial condo units and two residential units at Roosevelt Parc at 37-46 72nd St., and of the $90 million figure $28.5 million is new capital for the units and the remainder is a refinancing of pre-existing debt at the building. The mixed-use residential and commercial property is just south of Broadway and...

