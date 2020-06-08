Nine West Ch. 11 Trust Seeks $1.5B From Former Insiders

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A civil suit filed by the litigation trust created in the Chapter 11 plan of Nine West Holdings Inc. is seeking to recover more than $1.5 billion from the former directors, officers and shareholders of the company's former parent after a series of transactions in 2014 allegedly doomed the retailer to bankruptcy. In the complaint filed Friday in New York federal court, litigation trustee Marc S. Kirschner and Wilmington Savings Fund Society accuse the former directors of The Jones Group Inc. of authorizing the 2014 transactions that split off valuable assets for too little payment and saddled Nine West with more...

