KeyCorp Accused Of Stuffing 401(k) With Excessive Fees

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- KeyCorp's retirement committee has violated federal benefits law by letting administrative expenses in its 401(k) plan spiral out of control and failing to use its $2.9 billion plan as leverage to obtain better service fees, according to a proposed class action filed in Ohio federal court. The Cleveland-based financial services company's trust oversight committee violated its fiduciary duties to over 21,000 plan participants in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by paying annual record-keeping fees of $63 per person when it could have paid about $40, Gregory Stark says in the complaint filed Thursday. "A prudent fiduciary would have...

