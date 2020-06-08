Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Investors Can't Recoup $4.2M From Hedge Fund Fraud Losses

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday rejected three investment firms' request to recoup $4.2 million from a New York-based firm they alleged defrauded them as part of a $35 million scheme to hide losses in its flagship hedge fund.

In March, International Investment Group LLC agreed to a final judgment that saw it hand over $30.9 million in ill-gotten gains, plus $4.3 million in prejudgment interest to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC had alleged that starting in 2007, IIG, an investment adviser specializing in trade finance lending, sold at least $60 million in fake loans to hide...

