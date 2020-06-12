Barnes & Thornburg Nabs Kilpatrick Litigator In Atlanta

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has boosted its Atlanta footprint with a commercial litigator from Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP with expertise in areas ranging from technology lawsuits to trade secrets cases. John M. Moye has been added to Barnes & Thornburg's litigation department roster as a partner, the firm said in a June 4 announcement. Moye told Law360 on Friday that he wanted to move to the firm because it has a very collaborative model, but also because it has been growing in the southeast region, which is where his practice is focused. "What really attracted me to the firm is...

