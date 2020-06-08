General Dynamics Unit Must Face $13M Contract Breach Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal court allowed a Canadian biotechnology company to proceed with its suit alleging that a General Dynamics subsidiary owes it nearly $13.4 million for developing a nerve agent antidote for the U.S. military, but the judge tossed three of its claims. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett said in a Friday opinion that Therapure Biopharma Inc. can proceed with its breach of contract claim against DynPort Vaccine Company LLC for allegedly violating a 2013 agreement in which DVC would pay Therapure for costs related to the manufacturing of the antidote under a U.S. Department of Defense contract. Therapure doesn't...

