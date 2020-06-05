11th Circ. Urged To Mull Test For Fed. Workers' Bias Claims

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A federal employee who recently convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to set a low bar for federal workers to sue under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act pressed the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to extend the high court's two-month-old precedent to employees' Title VII claims. Noris Babb argued in a petition for rehearing that the Eleventh Circuit was wrong to apply a so-called but-for causation standard when it upheld the dismissal of a retaliation claim she lodged against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Babb noted that the high court in April eschewed that...

