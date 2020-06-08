7th Circ. Sanctions Amazon Seller Over Doomed Appeal

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has sanctioned an Amazon vendor for its poor pursuit of an appeal that had practically no possibility of success after it was accused of improperly selling Quincy Bioscience LLC's trademarked memory aid Prevagen. The court said Friday that vendor Ellishbooks pushed frivolous arguments on appeal, submitted filings late and that when its brief was eventually sent in, it fell short of the court's standards and once corrected, included just five pages of arguments. The court agreed to sanction Ellishbooks and its counsel. Quincy Bioscience will now have an opportunity to submit its costs and fees, according to the decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS