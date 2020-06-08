MagicJack Settles With FCC For $5M Over Unpaid Subsidies

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has announced a $5 million settlement with magicJack, a Voice over Internet Protocol provider, over the company's failure to report its interstate revenues and contribute to the commission's effort to fund universal access to communications services for all Americans. "Today's settlement sends a strong message that we take seriously the requirements on VoIP service providers to meet their legal obligations," Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement on Friday. "I am glad we can resolve this long-standing investigation. I thank the FCC Enforcement Bureau team for their hard work and dedication to enforcing the law." On top...

