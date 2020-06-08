Workers Insist Yale's Wellness Program Not Really 'Voluntary'

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Yale University workers urged a Connecticut federal judge to let them move forward with a disability and genetic information bias suit accusing the university of using penalties to coerce them into a wellness program, arguing the program wasn't truly optional. In their motion Friday, the unionized workers opposed Yale's bid to dismiss their suit alleging the school's health expectations program violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, which require that medical and genetic disclosures in work settings be voluntary, by fining those who chose not to participate. "Yale's definition of 'voluntary' — any act that a...

