Quanta Can't Duck $438M Price-Fixing Judgment

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Quanta Storage bet the house and lost when it opted to go to trial over claims it was part of an international scheme to fix the price of CD drives and is now stuck with the $438 million verdict against it, the Fifth Circuit said.

The Quanta unit "bet the company" when it chose trial over settlement with HP Inc., and now it must pay up because the tech manufacturer doesn't have the evidence to back up its assertion that some of the damages it faces were unjustified, the panel said Friday. The panel did hand Quanta a bit of a reprieve, however, by giving...

