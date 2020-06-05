Teva Invalidates Opiant Patents In Narcan Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge found that claims from four patents related to Narcan, the nasal spray treatment for opioid overdoses, are invalid Friday, handing a win to Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. in a suit from the treatment's licensor and licensee Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adapt Pharma Operations Ltd. While the opinion was sealed, an order from U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti indicated that he invalidated claims from U.S. Patent Nos. 9,468,747, 9,561,177, 9,629,965, and 9,775,838 following a two-week bench trial beginning on Aug. 26 and concluding on Sept. 6, with experts testifying in October and closing arguments in February....

