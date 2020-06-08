Macy's To Pay Up To $192K To End Data Breach Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Macy's Inc. will pay up to $192,500 to settle claims that its "cavalier" approach to data security opened the door for hackers to access online customer accounts over a three-month span in 2018, according to terms approved by an Alabama federal court. U.S. District Court Judge R. David Proctor on Friday gave final approval to a deal resolving shopper Anna Carroll's proposed class action suit that accused the retailer of failing to properly protect the data of customers who used Macys.com and Bloomingdales.com. The suit was filed after Macy's admitted cybercriminals were able to access customer online profiles between April 26...

