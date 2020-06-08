Saudi Heirs, Chevron Fight Over Effect Of High Court Ruling

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. and the heirs of Saudi sheikhs clashed Friday in the Ninth Circuit over how their $18 billion arbitral award dispute is affected by a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, which held that nonsignatories to an international arbitration agreement may compel arbitration of disputes arising under that agreement. Chevron argues that the justices' decision is in line with its argument that there was no applicable arbitration agreement between it and the heirs of the late Sheikhs Abdullah Al-Solaiman Al-Hamdan and Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Oarqan, as neither the heirs nor Chevron signed the agreement at issue, according to a letter to...

