Takeda, Eli Lilly Lose High Court Bid Over Actos RICO Claims

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. and Eli Lilly & Co. over a suit by patients and health benefit funds alleging the companies hid the risks associated with the diabetes drug Actos. In declining the appeal, the high court will let stand a Ninth Circuit ruling finding that the plaintiffs in the case have standing to pursue civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims. As is customary, the high court did not elaborate on its reasoning. In their lawsuit filed in 2014, the Painters and Allied Trades District and a group...

