Justices Send Incense Co.'s Arbitration Bid Back To 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Ninth Circuit to reconsider a bid by the owner of an Indian incense manufacturer to arbitrate a dispute with his brother over trademark rights arising from their father's business, pointing to its recent decision on the enforcement of arbitration agreements by nonsignatories. The justices vacated the circuit court's decision denying the bid and remanded the case in a summary disposition, ordering the court to revisit the dispute in light of the high court's decision last week that nonsignatories to an international arbitration agreement may compel arbitration of disputes arising under that agreement....

