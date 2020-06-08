'Close Your Legs' Judge Loses Bid To Dodge Harassment Deal

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has rejected a former jurist's bid to escape a $250,000 settlement in a sexual harassment suit from his onetime law clerk, dealing another blow to the ex-judge after he was ousted for asking a sexual assault accuser whether she closed her legs. Superior Court Judge Lisa P. Thornton on Friday granted former law clerk Valisha Desir's motion to enforce that agreement with former Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr., finding that the parties reached a binding contract via their attorneys' emails even though the state attorney general's office later balked at how the deal was...

