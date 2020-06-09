Pa. Judge Questions Ruling Axing Brownfield Cleanup Deals

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge on Tuesday questioned whether the Department of Environmental Protection's yearslong failure to get needed public input on a pair of settlement agreements over efforts to clean up a former industrial site rendered the deals null and void. While the state's Environmental Hearing Board ruled last year that the DEP's failure to get public comment rendered the settlements over remediation at the site arbitrary and capricious, Judge Kevin Brobson of the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court said during a hearing Tuesday that he believed such a finding could only apply to the merits of the deal and not procedural shortcomings....

