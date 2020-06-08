Sullivan & Cromwell Steers The Azek Co.'s $625M IPO Plans

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed building products manufacturer The Azek Co. said Monday it expects to raise $625 million in its Sullivan & Cromwell LLP-steered initial public offering if its shares price at midpoint. CPG Newco LLC, which does business as The Azek Co. Inc., said it expects to sell 31.25 million shares for $19 to $21 apiece. Illinois-based Azek manufactures residential and commercial building products, with a focus on environmentally sustainable "outdoor living" products such as decks, rails and outdoor furniture. Azek also sells commercial products such as lockers, storage and partitions, the company said in its prospectus. Its consumer brands include TimberTech,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS