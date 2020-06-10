Gov't Contracts Pro Rejoins Jenner & Block As Team Co-Chair

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 1:28 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP convinced a Crowell & Manning LLP partner to rejoin its government contracts team and help build the bench as practice co-chair. David Robbins told Law360 the move was a no-brainer and would leave him well-positioned to deal with the onslaught of government contracting challenges attorneys are anticipating once the COVID-19 dust settles. Robbins began at Jenner & Block on June 4, and the firm announced his arrival Monday. He said he couldn't pass up the chance to add his expertise to the group. "It felt like a synergistic way to help lead, help grow and help get...

