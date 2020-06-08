Advocates Say Fluoride Harms Infants As Trial Opens

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Groups seeking to ban drinking-water fluoridation argued during the opening of a California federal bench trial Monday that fluoride poses significant neurological risks to newborns, while the EPA argued that they don't have standing to sue and that their experts cite a "hodgepodge" of unreliable studies. During a bench trial held via Zoom, Michael P. Connett of Waters Kraus & Paul LLP argued on behalf of Food & Water Watch Inc., Fluoride Action Network and other nonprofits and individuals that recent studies show certain levels of fluoride exposure can adversely impact brain development, leading to lower IQ scores and ADHD in...

