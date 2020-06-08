Supplements Co. Hit With Suit Over Muscle-Building Claims

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A dietary supplement company was slapped with a proposed class action in New York federal court on Sunday accusing it of misrepresenting muscle-building supplements that allegedly decrease muscle growth and repair. Woodbolt Distribution LLC allegedly marketed its Xtend branched-chain amino acid, or BCAA, products as "clinically shown to support muscle recovery and growth" when the supplements lack a complete protein source to build muscles and decrease muscle protein synthesis, based on independent research results, according to the complaint. "Xtend BCAA contains only three of the nine [essential amino acids] and therefore it cannot, in fact, build muscle. As such, Nutrabolt's claims that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS