2nd Circ. Won't Say If Skin Is Copyright's 'Tangible Medium'

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit is refusing to wade into a "lively academic debate" over a novel question: whether human skin can be the kind of "tangible medium of expression" required for copyright protection. In a ruling Monday in a case that accused cosmetics giant Shiseido of improperly copying a makeup artist's work in its promotion of a new line, the appeals court declined to decide the tricky issue. "To our knowledge, no federal appeals court has addressed whether a human body part may qualify as a 'tangible medium of expression' for copyright purposes," the court wrote. "This question appears in fact to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS