Mexico Nominates Top Trade Official To Take WTO's Reins

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Mexican government nominated Jesús Seade, who spearheaded negotiations with the U.S. and Canada, to head up the World Trade Organization on Monday, becoming the first nation to put forward a candidate to replace Director-General Roberto Azevêdo. Seade, currently serving as the undersecretary for North America in Mexico's Foreign Ministry, will look to take the reins of the WTO during a fraught time in Geneva as the organization looks to re-establish itself as a global leader on trade. On Twitter, Seade welcomed his nomination from Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, touting his commitment to free trade and restoring the influence...

