Le Pain Quotidien Adds $1.4M To Ch. 11 Loan For Rent Tab

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Pressed by landlords wary of unfunded rent payment assurances, bankrupt bakery chain Le Pain Quotidien secured Delaware bankruptcy court court approval Monday for a $1.4 million boost in its Chapter 11 loan to pay property owners waiting to learn if a buyer will pick up their leases. During a videoconference hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey approved the change after Steven J. Reisman of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP, counsel to buyer LPQ USA, told the court that landlords for more than 50 sites now waiting for a decision will be free to seek full payment of their June rent if they are unwilling to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS