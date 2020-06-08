4th Circ. Says High Court Ruling Bars Travel Ban Challenge

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit tossed another challenge to the Trump administration's travel ban on Monday, finding that the lawsuit can't hold up under the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the restrictions for national security reasons. In a published opinion heavily referencing the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision in Trump v. Hawaii, a three-judge panel said a Maryland federal court wrongly disregarded the high court's ruling by allowing advocacy organizations to continue challenging President Donald Trump's order barring travelers from a list of countries, most of which have a Muslim-majority population. "Despite the Supreme Court's clear and unambiguous conclusion about the justification for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS