5th Circ. Tosses Quick Win For Police In Excessive Force Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday revived a suit accusing two Rio Grande City, Texas, police officers of excessive force when they used a Taser on a teen girl, saying there is a factual dispute over whether the officers are entitled to so-called qualified immunity. A three-judge Firth Circuit panel reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of the city of Rio Grande City in a suit accusing it and two police officers, Jose Solis and Rosa Salinas, of violating 17-year-old Maria Peña's constitutional rights when Salinas, on Solis' order, used a Taser stun gun to stop Peña from running away from...

