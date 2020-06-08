Temps Too Cut Off From Bias Suit To Rep Class, Judge Says

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Temp workers suing a staffing company for denying them work because they're black can't press their claims as a class, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday, saying the named plaintiffs lack even a basic understanding of the case that's necessary for them to adequately represent potential class members. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow granted a motion by Personnel Staffing Group LLC, which operates as MVP, and four of its clients to deny class certification to African American workers who claim they were racially discriminated against when they sought temp jobs in favor of Hispanic individuals. MVP's argument against certification centered...

