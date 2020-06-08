Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Temps Too Cut Off From Bias Suit To Rep Class, Judge Says

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Temp workers suing a staffing company for denying them work because they're black can't press their claims as a class, an Illinois federal judge ruled Monday, saying the named plaintiffs lack even a basic understanding of the case that's necessary for them to adequately represent potential class members.

U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow granted a motion by Personnel Staffing Group LLC, which operates as MVP, and four of its clients to deny class certification to African American workers who claim they were racially discriminated against when they sought temp jobs in favor of Hispanic individuals.

MVP's argument against certification centered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!