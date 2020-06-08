CTIA, USTelecom Ask FCC To Simplify Ownership Regulations

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Two major trade groups have asked the Federal Communications Commission to streamline the administrative procedures involved when a company holding an FCC license undergoes a nonsubstantial or "pro forma" change in ownership. Mobile trade group CTIA and wireline trade group USTelecom petitioned the FCC on Friday to relax rules that generate large volumes of paperwork triggered by minor business changes, such as when a company owner switches from a corporation to a limited liability company. "A single non-substantial internal transaction can require a commission licensee to file dozens or even hundreds of notifications for the same event. These filings can be...

