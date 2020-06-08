PATH Workers' Union Wins Paid Leave Case At 6th Circ.

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel ruled Monday that the Port Authority Trans-Hudson Corp. must offer paid leave to a 16-year employee consistent with his seniority after rehiring him, rejecting the transportation agency's attempt to impose the paid leave of a brand-new employee. The three-judge panel's ruling affirmed decisions by an Ohio federal judge and the Public Law Board No. 7551, an arbitration board that resolves grievances between unions and railroad operators, in favor of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Transportation Division. Like the district court, the Sixth Circuit held that the arbitration board's pro-union interpretation of...

