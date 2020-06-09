Advance Fee Fraudster Who Claimed Royal Ties Gets 14 Years

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A California man who claimed to be a member of the Moroccan royal family in order to bilk business owners out of over $10 million dollars in a loan scheme was sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison, Georgia federal prosecutors announced Monday. Hassan Ra El, also known as Rasheem Harrson Crockett, pled guilty to one count of mail fraud in January for tricking entrepreneurs who sought business loans into paying 10% of the promised loan amount upfront in "default insurance fees." But El stole that money for his own use and never funded the loans, the U.S. Department of Justice...

