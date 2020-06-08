Edible Arrangements Raises Stink Over 1-800-Flowers' Fruit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Edible Arrangements LLC has filed a heavily redacted lawsuit in Georgia federal court accusing 1-800-Flowers Inc. of ripping off its intellectual property with a competing line of fresh fruit products, and it's asking the court to order the rival gift company to cut it out. Edible Arrangements and its IP holding company said in a complaint filed Thursday that New York-based 1-800-Flowers is engaged in an escalating effort to move in on the market for cut fruit arrangements. "In doing so, the 18F defendants embarked on a campaign to intentionally imitate and infringe the Edible marks and confuse consumers into believing...

