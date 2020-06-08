4th Circ. Backs Chinese Co.'s Arbitration Win In Contract Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday confirmed foreign arbitration awards that a Chinese engine and power equipment manufacturer won against an ex-business partner in a dispute over control of a North Carolina joint venture and back-and-forth accusations of embezzlement and fraud. A three-judge panel of the appeals court said U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. correctly concluded in 2018 that Roger Leon, who's worked for 30 years as an executive in the outdoor-power products industry and has a law degree, agreed to arbitration provisions in several contracts he inked with China-based Chongqing Rato Power Co. Ltd. for a joint venture with...

