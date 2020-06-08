L'Oreal Buyers Say 'Waterproof' Face Brush Breaks When Wet

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- L'Oreal USA Inc. says its electric "Clarisonic" face brushes can be used in the "shower, bath or sink," but the brushes aren't actually waterproof and break if exposed to water, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court. The Clarisonic has a waterproofing defect that leads to battery failure, with customers reporting the product will no longer charge or turn on, yet L'Oreal continues to sell the product, according to the complaint filed Friday by Nicole Marroquin. The packaging for every Clarisonic features a waterproof warranty and indicates the product is meant to be used in water, Marroquin says,...

