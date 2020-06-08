Bull Semen Co. Boosts Win Against Rival To $11M In IP Row

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge awarded a Texas bull semen company nearly $11 million on Monday, boosting an $8.5 million verdict handed down last year after a trial in which the jury found a rival business had infringed the Texas company's patents for breeding milk cows. Wisconsin-headquartered ABS Global Inc. will have to pay Navasota, Texas-based Inguran Inc., also known as Sexing Technologies, $10.3 million in damages plus $650,000 in prejudgment interest, according to a judgment signed by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley. The judgment adjusted an $8.5 million jury award from September after resolving several disputes over how to calculate...

