FTC Urges Judge To Halt Merger Of 'Coal Behemoth'

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged a Missouri federal court to temporarily block the joint venture of two coal-mining companies, Peabody Energy Corp. and Arch Coal Inc., claiming the combined operations will result in the control of coal in the Southern Powder River Basin. In a Monday filing, the FTC claimed Peabody and Arch Coal were the two largest coal-mining entities in the U.S., and their joint venture would likely result in a "coal behemoth" that could control nearly 70% of production and over 60% of all reserves of high-quality SPRB coal, which is cost-effective to mine because it lies in thick...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS