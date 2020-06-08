Whiting Noteholders Flag Ch. 11 Plan For Lack Of Info

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A group of Whiting Petroleum Corp. noteholders is asking a Texas bankruptcy court to reject the oil producer's Chapter 11 plan disclosure, saying it contains none of the information the noteholders need to determine what they would get out of the plan. Delaware Trust Co., the trustee for Whiting convertible note holders, and bondholder EJS Investments said in separate filings Friday that Whiting is asking them to endorse a settlement with senior bondholders without explaining what issues are being settled and to accept a debt-for-equity swap with no way to evaluate what the equity they're getting would be worth. "The holders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS