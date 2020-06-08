SEC Still Trying To Tie Up Blockvest Case With Sanctions

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is still trying to wrap up a false advertising case against Blockvest LLC, a cryptocurrency company whose founder was sanctioned for trying to submit fake documents in the litigation. The agency asked a California federal judge on Monday to correct his order from a week and a half ago that sanctioned Blockvest founder Reginald Buddy Ringgold III for submitting at least one false and forged declaration and asking other people to lie to the court on his behalf, but did not extend the same sanctions to Blockvest itself. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel said...

