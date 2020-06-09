Lender Tells Consumers To Ask Congress About Tribal Usury

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The founder of an online lender's parent company has asked a Virginia federal court to toss a proposed class action saying he and his firm took advantage of a tribe's sovereign legal status to charge usurious interest rates, arguing that it's up to Congress to change laws favoring Indian country. Matt Martorello, the founder of Big Picture Loans LLC's parent company, told the court Monday in a bid to dismiss consumer Renee Galloway's suit that it is the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians that created Big Picture and another lending company, Ascension Technologies, to run the tribe's...

