Trump Campaign Can't Dodge Auto-Text TCPA Lawsuit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge on Monday rejected a bid from President Donald Trump's reelection campaign to dismiss claims that it sent unsolicited text messages using an autodialer, saying three state residents pushing a proposed class action have sufficiently alleged the campaign violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. U.S. District Chief Judge John R. Tunheim rejected arguments from Donald J. Trump for President Inc. that plaintiffs Dan Pederson, Connor Olson and Shell Wheeler weren't able to show the campaign had used an autodialer or that the text messages constituted an injury, saying they met the pleading standards of the TCPA. The three plaintiffs each...

