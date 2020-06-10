7th Circ. BIPA Ruling May Alter Section 15(a) Cases In Illinois

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- On May 5, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit held in Bryant v. Compass Group USA Inc.[1] that plaintiffs lack standing to assert in federal courts claims arising under Section 15(a) of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act[2] for failing to develop a publicly available policy for the retention and destruction of biometric data, because they do not incur actual damages as a result of the violation. Although the immediate effect of this procedural ruling is that plaintiffs cannot assert claims under Section 15(a) in federal courts within the Seventh Circuit, courts may rely on the ruling to...

