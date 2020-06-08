Bayer, Merck Beat Dr. Scholl's Buyer's Leg Amputation Suit

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Monday ended claims that Bayer Healthcare LLC and former parent Merck & Co. Inc. provided inadequate warnings about Dr. Scholl's padded callus removers, citing deep uncertainty that the companies actually manufactured the product that allegedly led a now-deceased consumer to lose part of his leg. In granting the companies' summary judgment bid, Superior Court Judge Stephan C. Hansbury said that William O'Dowd's estate and widow were unable to "reliably identify" the packaging of the product that allegedly caused an ulcer on his left foot and the amputation, rejecting the plaintiffs' purported evidence as "inadmissible hearsay."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS