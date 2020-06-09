Ex-Starbucks Worker Steamed Over 'Confusing' COBRA Info

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Starbucks has become the latest company accused of violating federal benefits law by failing to properly alert departing employees about their right to keep their health insurance, after a former worker lodged a proposed class action claiming the coffee chain sent out "confusing" COBRA notices. Former Starbucks employee Ariel Torres slapped the Seattle-based company with a proposed class action in Florida federal court on Monday, claiming ex-workers were sent insufficient Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notices. Those allegedly confusing notices caused Torres to end up losing his health coverage, the suit said. "Defendant's COBRA notice confused plaintiff and resulted in his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS