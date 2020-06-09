Trading Software Co. Hit With Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 2:42 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan-based investment management technology firm sued a competing software company in New York federal court Tuesday, alleging it blocked access to its software, violated its contract with the company and broke antitrust laws. Arcesium LLC claims that when Advent Software Inc. and its parent company, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., ended an agreement allowing Arcesium to sell Advent's Geneva accounting software to asset managers, they violated Arcesium's contractual rights and laws against interference with business relations. Advent attempted "to prevent and destroy competition in this industry," the suit claims, with Advent's CEO purportedly stating publicly that the company's goal was to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS