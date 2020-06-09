More Firms Commit Funds To Aid Racial Justice

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- More law firms, including Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP and O'Melveny & Myers LLP, have made charitable donations and other commitments amid protests and unrest over the killing of George Floyd and other black Americans by police. Also joining their BigLaw peers are Latham & Watkins LLP and Fish & Richardson PC, which responded with donations to groups focused on racial justice and criminal justice reform. Washington, D.C.-based Akin Gump announced Tuesday that it is donating $200,000 to organizations working on the issue, splitting those funds between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational...

