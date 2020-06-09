Dura Creditors Denied Standing For Suit Against Lynn Tilton

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of bankrupt Dura Automotive Systems LLC were denied standing Tuesday needed for a bid to salvage derivative claims against distressed debt investor Lynn Tilton and other prepetition lenders, with a Delaware bankruptcy judge finding that state limited liability company law bars the move. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens, ruling at the end of teleconference arguments, said she agreed with current and past Delaware bankruptcy judges who found in other cases that — unlike disputes involving corporations — only Delaware LLC members or those holding assigned rights can take on standing to press claims in place of a company....

