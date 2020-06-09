Watchdog Finds Immigration Court Agency Bungled Budget

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Justice Department agency that oversees the U.S. immigration court system underestimated its interpreter fees by millions when requesting congressional funding and cut court resources based on miscalculated figures, a government watchdog found in a Tuesday report. The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General knocked the Executive Office for Immigration Review for failing to request enough funding from Congress for the 2019 fiscal year to cover fees for immigration court interpreters, which have increased as a result of a swelling immigration court backlog and higher contractor rates, the report says. Immigration court interpreters are provided by contractor SOS...

