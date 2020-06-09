EBay Co.'s Sanctions For 'Frivolous' Defamation Suit Upheld

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has upheld a sanctions judgment against an eBay trading company stemming from its defamation lawsuit against an attorney who had sought to suspend its selling privileges, reasoning Tuesday the company proceeded with its suit despite warnings it was frivolous. A two-judge panel handed a defeat to Xcalibur Collections LLC, which had been ordered to pay more than $5,600 in attorney fees to Andrew J. Karcich in litigation over letters he sent to eBay seeking to suspend Xcalibur's selling privileges. The defamation suit targeted Karcich's characterization of Xcalibur's owner as "improper and unscrupulous" in the letters. Karcich's counsel had warned Xcalibur "that the...

