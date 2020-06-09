2nd Circ. Rules Greece Immune In Suit Over Ancient Figurine

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday concluded that Greece has sovereign immunity from a suit that Sotheby's auction house and the purported holder of an ancient bronze horse figurine filed to determine the artifact's rightful owner. A three-judge panel ruled that a district court erred in deciding it had jurisdiction over the suit under the Federal Sovereign Immunities Act. The Second Circuit found that a letter in which Greece claimed ownership over the ancient figurine was not in connection with any "commercial activity" by the country outside of the United States and was instead related to a sovereign act that didn't meet an exception to...

