4 Firms Fight To Represent Shareholders In Fifth Third Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Four law firms, including Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP, are fighting to represent a proposed class of investors in a lawsuit accusing financial services company Fifth Third Bancorp of secretly opening accounts in customers' names. The motions filed in Illinois federal court Monday seek to get their clients named lead plaintiff in the shareholder suit filed in April that claims investors were hurt by a drop in the company's stock price after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced its own lawsuit in March against the bank. The firms and their clients are Levi & Korsinsky...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS